Peconic Partners LLC Raises Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903,680 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises about 1.6% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Equitrans Midstream worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

ETRN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 760,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,496. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.