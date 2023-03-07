Peconic Partners LLC Invests $612,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Southwestern Energy comprises 0.0% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

SWN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,822,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

