Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 136.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of MPW opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

