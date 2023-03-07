Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 245.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

CALM stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

