Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celanese by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

Celanese Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

