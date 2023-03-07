Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WAT opened at $321.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.37. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.