Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,031,212 shares of company stock valued at $995,591,784. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

