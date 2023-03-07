Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

