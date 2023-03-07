Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,562 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

