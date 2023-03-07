PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stake Lessened by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 123,052 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.72% of PDC Energy worth $38,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,287,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,555. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

