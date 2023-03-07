PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

PC Connection Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.89. 80,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,423. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,112,333 shares in the company, valued at $365,360,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,920 shares of company stock worth $1,084,020 over the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection



PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

