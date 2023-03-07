PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.41% of PayPal worth $8,250,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. 3,273,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,229,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

