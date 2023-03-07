PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 391.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. 145,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

