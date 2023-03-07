PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.98. 69,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

