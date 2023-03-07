PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 275,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,586. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.
