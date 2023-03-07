PAX Financial Group LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.