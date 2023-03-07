PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,574,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 353,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,592. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.