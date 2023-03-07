PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $233.24. 69,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.38. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.