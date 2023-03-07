PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,310 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 916,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,167. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

