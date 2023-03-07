Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $41.03 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Paulson & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800,000 shares during the period. APA accounts for approximately 3.0% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of APA worth $41,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 47.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,863.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,667 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 741,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,583. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

