Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 5,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.19. 118,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

