Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 39,265 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.59. 541,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,069. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.