Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 957.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 317,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 287,379 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,010. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.