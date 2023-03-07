Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 587,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

