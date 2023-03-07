Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $40.44 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $40,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,681,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 321,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. 460,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

