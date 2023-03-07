Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. 2,541,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

