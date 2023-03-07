Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 689.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,603 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after acquiring an additional 342,571 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. 88,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,202. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.