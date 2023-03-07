Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 3,348,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

