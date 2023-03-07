Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.40% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.87. 21,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,947. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

