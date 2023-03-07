Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 12,951 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.33. The company had a trading volume of 229,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.64.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

