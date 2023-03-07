PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 2.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

