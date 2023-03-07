Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.30. 1,549,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,443. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.