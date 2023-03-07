Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 59,677 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,677 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16,647.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 429,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,931,000 after acquiring an additional 426,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 767,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

