Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,313 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,082,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.5% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 841,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $149,564,000 after purchasing an additional 441,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 243.8% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.64. 746,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,233. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.58.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

