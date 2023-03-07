Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,754 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 3.4 %

Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 462,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,258. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

