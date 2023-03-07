Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases 4,675 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $365.33. The company had a trading volume of 229,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,857. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

