Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $8.93 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.50. 2,452,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,768,863. The company has a market cap of $457.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

