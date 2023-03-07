Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $9.70 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,977 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.08% of LKQ worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ
LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. 657,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.