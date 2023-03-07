Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Decreases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. CLSA raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

