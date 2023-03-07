Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.33. 1,873,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,297. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

