Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30,150.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.92. 664,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,751. The firm has a market cap of $276.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

