Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,358 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

