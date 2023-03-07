Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

PH traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.24. 144,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

