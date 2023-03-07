Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1205040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -193.74%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,600. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

