Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture trimmed its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 12.3% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture owned about 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166,314 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Antero Resources Company Profile

AR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 662,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.48.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

