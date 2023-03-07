Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Decreases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture decreased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up approximately 1.4% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DISH Network by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

