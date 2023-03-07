Par Capital Management Inc. Invests $31.41 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,407,000. Airbnb comprises 1.2% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $90,461,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

