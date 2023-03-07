Par Capital Management Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Par Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 84,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

