Par Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Par Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,414 shares during the quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 210,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.