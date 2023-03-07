Par Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.1% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $82,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 803,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

